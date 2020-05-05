Tracie White

Tracie White is an award-winning journalist and a science writer for Stanford University. Her work has also appeared in Salon, the Los Angeles Times Sunday Magazine, the San Francisco Chronicle Sunday Magazine, and the San Jose Mercury News Magazine. She received her bachelor’s degree in literature and public health from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University. She lives in Santa Cruz, CA. Ron Davis is a professor of Biochemistry and Genetics at Stanford University and a member of the Bio-X and the Stanford Cancer Institute. He has won numerous awards for his research, including the Gruber Genetics Prize and the Genetics Society of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award. After his son was diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in 2011, he dedicated himself to finding a cure for the debilitating disease. He lives in Palo Alto, CA.