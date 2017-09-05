Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tori Rodriguez
Tori Rodriguez is the blog editor for BettiePage.com, manages her official social media pages, and has written about Bettie for various leading publications. She is a freelance journalist, licensed psychotherapist, health and fitness expert, singer-songwriter, and creator of Bettie Page Fitness. Tori lives in Atlanta.Read More
By the Author
The Little Book of Bettie
A lifestyle guide inspired by the Queen of Pinups -- Bettie Page -- The Little Book of Bettie offers real advice on fashion, makeup, fitness,…