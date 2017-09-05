A lifestyle guide inspired by the Queen of Pinups — Bettie Page — The Little Book of Bettie offers real advice on fashion, makeup, fitness, and more for today’s modern woman who loves a little dose of retro.
The celebrated Queen of Pinups styled her own iconic hair, did her own makeup, fashioned her own swimsuits, and was ahead of her time in endless ways, making her a source of inspiration to stars like Madonna, BeyoncÃ©i>, and Katy Perry. Against the backdrop of the conservative 1950s, Bettie Page was an advocate of pleasure, fun, liberation, and body-positivity. There’s so much to be learned from her! Within The Little Book of Bettie you’ll find:
Filled with both color and black-and-white images, The Little Book of Bettie is a beautifully gifty, celebratory look at the groundbreaking style of one of the greatest icons of pop culture.
- Bettie’s remarkable backstory
- Retro fashion and styling tips
- Vintage hair and makeup lessons
- Bettie-inspired fitness routines
- DIY pinup accessory how-tos
- Advice from “Bettie Babes” like Dita Von Teese, modern-day pinups and entertainers, and everyday women who love Bettie!
