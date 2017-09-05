Tony Brown

Tony Brown is the iconic music producer with over 100 million record sales and over 100 number one singles to his credit. From humble Carolina roots as a child pianist in his family band, to backing Elvis Presley on keys, to producing multiple hits for Reba McEntire, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, and others, Tony’s 40-year career has marked musical history like no other. As President of MCA Nashville for two decades and co-founder of Universal South Records, Tony has tremendously impacted countless artists’ careers and the American cannon of music in multiple genres. He has worked with acts like Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, Wynonna Judd, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Brooks & Dunn, Cyndi Lauper, Lionel Richie, Dave Grohl, and more.