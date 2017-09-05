“In the world of modern country music history, Tony Brown has earned a critical spot…[as] one of the top creative minds of the past four decades.” — Billboard.com



This striking photographic journey shows how Tony Brown became the King of Nashville: from pianist for Elvis Presley, to president of MCA Records Nashville, to producer of over 100 number-one country songs that are beloved by millions. Elvis, Strait, to Jesus celebrates a music icon’s legendary rise, his history-making industry relationships, and how these friendships gave us the songs we still live by.

The magic of Tony Brown’s forty-year career is revealed in pictures, with historical and behind-the-scenes images, snapshots from the “Elvis years,” and stylish contemporary portraits staged in a French Renaissance chair of friends, musicians, and artists including:



George Strait – Reba McEntire – Trisha Yearwood – Brooks & Dunn – Vince Gill – Lionel Richie – Lyle Lovett – Patty Loveless – Steve Earle – Rosanne Cash – Emmylou Harris – Jimmy Buffett – Marty Stuart – Bernie Taupin – Don Was – William Lee Golden – Rodney Crowell – David Briggs – Glen D. Hardin – Donnie Sumner, and more.



Tony’s fascinating anecdotes accompanying the photos unveil the encounters that led to mega-hits by George Strait, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, and countless others; he recounts how he became the accidental founder of Americana music with the edgy signings of Steve Earle and Lyle Lovett to MCA, as well as his unforgettable memories of life on tour with Elvis Presley. He also retraces his North Carolina roots and honors the legends of rock, country, and gospel with whom he forged an inimitable music legacy. This special tribute is one that no fan of music or artistic photography should be without.