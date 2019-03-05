Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Toni Natalie
- Toni Natalie spent eight years with Keith Raniere, as his girlfriend and business partner. She watched as Raniere transformed himself from a multi-level marketing guru into a vicious cult leader. When she finally did muster the strength to leave, Raniere doggedly pursued Toni with multiple litigations. Toni was the cautionary tale whispered into the ears of any member who sought to leave Raniere’s side. This is Toni’s tribute to the women and men who lost years, loved ones, and for some, their lives.
Award-winning investigative journalist Chet Hardin has been reporting on NXIVM and Keith Raniere from the start. He is the only journalist to play a midnight game of volleyball with actress Allison Mack, Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman, and the now-notorious Keith Raniere.