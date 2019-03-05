Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Chet Hardin

Award-winning investigative journalist Chet Hardin has been reporting on NXIVM and Keith Raniere from the start. He is the only journalist to play a midnight game of volleyball with actress Allison Mack, Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman, and the now-notorious Keith Raniere.

