Tom Bodett
Tom Bodett was born in 1955 and grew up in Sturgis, Michigan. He has been a cannery worker, a logger, an independent building contractor, and a commentator on National Public Radio's “All Things Considered.” He is the author of a previous collection, As Far As You Can Go Without a Passport, and is the national media pitchman for Motel 6. He lives with his wife and son in Homer, Alaska, from where he hosted “The End of the Road Review,” a nationally syndicated weekly radio variety show.
By the Author
Small Comforts
Tom Bodett, Alaska's main comic export, is that rarest of commodities, an original new talent in American humor. His commentaries on “All Things Considered” and…
As Far As You Can Go Without A Passport
Homespun humor about the way we live, from the pleasant futility of salmon fishing and the joys of Halloween, to quiet afternoons with soap opera…