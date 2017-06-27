Tom Bodett was born in 1955 and grew up in Sturgis, Michigan. He has been a cannery worker, a logger, an independent building contractor, and a commentator on National Public Radio's “All Things Considered.” He is the author of a previous collection, As Far As You Can Go Without a Passport, and is the national media pitchman for Motel 6. He lives with his wife and son in Homer, Alaska, from where he hosted “The End of the Road Review,” a nationally syndicated weekly radio variety show.