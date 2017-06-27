Small Comforts

Tom Bodett, Alaska's main comic export, is that rarest of commodities, an original new talent in American humor. His commentaries on “All Things Considered” and his radio spots for Motel 6 have delighted millions, but he's never been funnier than in this, his second collection of casual essays. Here are further musings ont he everyday joys and embarrassments of being a husband, father, citizen, and breadwinner by the author of As Far As You Can Go Without a Passport. Fans will be comforted by the familiarity of this return visit to Bodett country. Those new to his work will discover one of the freshest, friendliest voices among writers of humor today.