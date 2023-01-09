Todd F. Elliott

Todd Elliott is a freelance naturalist, biologist, photographer, and forager. His research has led him to studies in fungal biology and taxonomy that have taken him to remote corners of the world to explore tropical rainforests, temperate woodlands, deserts, beaches, and high mountains on six continents.



Steven L. Stephenson is a research professor at the University of Arkansas. He has collected and studied fungi for more than three decades, and his research program has taken him to all seven continents and every major type of terrestrial ecosystem.



