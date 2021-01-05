Toby Harnden

Toby Harnden has been a journalist for 25 years, after previously spending 10 years in the Royal Navy. He is currently the managing editor of the Washington Examiner, previously he was the Washington Bureau chief of The Sunday Times in London. He has written two military books that were bestsellers in Britain and received critical acclaim. His second book, Dead Men Risen, won the Orwell Prize in 2012.
