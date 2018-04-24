Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Susan Page
Susan Page is the award-winning Washington Bureau chief of USA Today, where she writes about politics and the White House. Susan has covered six White House administrations and ten presidential elections. She has interviewed the past nine presidents and reported from six continents and dozens of foreign countries. She has appeared as an analyst on ABC’s This Week, CBS’ Face the Nation, CNN’s State of the Union, Fox News Sunday, NBC’s Meet the Press, PBS’ NewsHour, NPR’s The Diane Rehm Show, and other TV and radio programs. She lives in Washington, D.C.Read More
By the Author
The Matriarch
INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER"[The] rare biography of a public figure that's not only beautifully written, but also shockingly revelatory." -- The AtlanticA vivid biography…