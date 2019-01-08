Steve Gorman

Steve Gorman is a musician and sports talk radio host best known as the drummer of the country/blues rock band the Black Crowes. He spent time as the drummer for British rock band Stereophonics and was the host of Steve Gorman Sports! on Fox Sports Radio. Gorman lives in Nashville, Tennessee.



Steven Hyden has written for Uproxx, Grantland, The A.V. Club, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Slate, and Salon and is the author of Twilight of the Gods: A Journey to the End of Classic Rock and Your Favorite Band Is Killing Me: What Pop Music Rivalries Reveal About the Meaning of Life. He lives in Minnesota.



