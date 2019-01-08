Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Steve Gorman
Steve Gorman is a musician and sports talk radio host best known as the drummer of the country/blues rock band the Black Crowes. He spent time as the drummer for British rock band Stereophonics and was the host of Steve Gorman Sports! on Fox Sports Radio. Gorman lives in Nashville, Tennessee.Read More
Steven Hyden has written for Uproxx, Grantland, The A.V. Club, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Slate, and Salon and is the author of Twilight of the Gods: A Journey to the End of Classic Rock and Your Favorite Band Is Killing Me: What Pop Music Rivalries Reveal About the Meaning of Life. He lives in Minnesota.
Steven Hyden has written for Uproxx, Grantland, The A.V. Club, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Slate, and Salon and is the author of Twilight of the Gods: A Journey to the End of Classic Rock and Your Favorite Band Is Killing Me: What Pop Music Rivalries Reveal About the Meaning of Life. He lives in Minnesota.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Hard to Handle
An insider biography of the Black Crowes by drummer and cofounder Steve GormanFor over two decades, The Black Crowes topped the charts and reigned supreme…