Stephen J. Rivele

Stephen J. Rivele is the Academy Award-nominated writer of Oliver Stone’s Nixon and Will Smith’s Ali. He is also the author or coauthor of several non-fiction books, including The Plumber, Lt. Ramsey’s War, and Vice. He lives in Pasadena, California.
