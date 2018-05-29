Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stephen J. Rivele
Stephen J. Rivele is the Academy Award-nominated writer of Oliver Stone’s Nixon and Will Smith’s Ali. He is also the author or coauthor of several non-fiction books, including The Plumber, Lt. Ramsey’s War, and Vice. He lives in Pasadena, California.Read More
