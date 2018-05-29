Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Booke of Days

A Booke of Days

A Novel of the Crusades

by

Written by the coauthor of the film Nixon, a critically acclaimed recreation of the first papal crusades, in 1096, focuses on one man who undergoes a spiritual crisis amid the fury and mindless greed of the pilgrimage.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Christian / Historical

On Sale: February 16th 1998

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9780786704620

Da Capo Press Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews