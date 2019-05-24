Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry is an award-winning writer, comedian, actor, and director. He rose to fame in A Bit of Fry & Laurie and Jeeves and Wooster. He hosted over 180 episodes of QI, and narrated the audio versions of the Harry Potter novels. His books include four novels and three volumes of autobiography. He lives in Los Angeles and London.
Read More Arrow Icon