In this brilliant conclusion to his bestselling Mythos trilogy, legendary author and actor Stephen Fry retells the tale of the Trojan War.



Full of tragic heroes, intoxicating love stories, and the unstoppable force of fate, there is no conflict more iconic than the Trojan War. Troy is the story of the epic battle retold by Fry with drama, humor, and vivid emotion. Achilles, Hector, Odysseus, Helen, their lovers, and their mortal enemies all burn bright in Fry's compelling prose. Illustrated throughout with classical art inspired by the myths, this gorgeous volume invites you to explore a captivating world with a brilliant storyteller as your guide.



• BELOVED AUTHOR: Stephen Fry is an icon whose signature wit and mellifluous style makes this retelling utterly unique. Fans will love hearing his interpretation, whether they are familiar with the original Greek myths or not.

• TIMELESS STORIES: For fans of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology, Madeline Miller's Circe or Song of Achilles, or Pat Barker's The Silence of the Girls, this is the perfect next great read. These ancient tales never get old.

• STUNNING SERIES CONCLUSION: Mythos and Heroes, the first two installments in the trilogy, were international bestsellers. Now fans can read the thrilling third book.