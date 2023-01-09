Free shipping on orders $35+
Sophie Egan
Sophie Egan, MPH is director of health and sustainability leadership as well as the editorial director for strategic initiatives at The Culinary Institute of America. Based in San Francisco, Egan is a contributor to The New York Times’ health section, and she has written about food and health for The Washington Post, EatingWell, Time, The Wall Street Journal, Bon Appétit, WIRED, Edible San Francisco, and other publications. Her first book, Devoured: How What We Eat Defines Who We Are (William Morrow/HarperCollins, 2016), is a journey into the American food psyche. Egan holds a master of public health, with a focus on health and social behavior, from the University of California, Berkeley, where she was a Center for Health Leadership fellow. She also holds a bachelor of arts with honors in history from Stanford University. In 2016, she was named one of the UC Global Food Initiative’s 30 Under 30. In 2018, she earned a certificate from the Harvard Executive Education in Sustainability Leadership program at the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment.
This author is represented by the Hachette Speakers Bureau.
