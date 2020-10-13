Silja JA Talvi

Silja Talvi is a multiple award-winning journalist and essayist, she has written for The Nation, In These Times and the Christian Science Monitor. Her work has also appeared in numerous book anthologies, including the award-winning Prison Nation: The Warehousing of America’s Poor, Body Outlaws, and The W Effect. Born in Helsinki, Finland, Talvi spent much of her childhood in California and now lives in Seattle.
