Silja JA Talvi
Silja Talvi is a multiple award-winning journalist and essayist, she has written for The Nation, In These Times and the Christian Science Monitor. Her work has also appeared in numerous book anthologies, including the award-winning Prison Nation: The Warehousing of America’s Poor, Body Outlaws, and The W Effect. Born in Helsinki, Finland, Talvi spent much of her childhood in California and now lives in Seattle.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Women Behind Bars
More and more women—mothers, grandmothers, wives, daughters, and sisters—are doing hard prison time all across the United States. Many of them are facing the prospect…