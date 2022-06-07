Sean Doolittle

Sean Doolittle is the critically-acclaimed author of eight standalone crime and suspense novels. His books have received the Barry Award and the International Thriller Writers Award, among other honors, along with praise from Dennis Lehane, Laura Lippman, Michael Connelly, Harlan Coben, Lee Child, and other respected authors in the genre. A native of Nebraska, he lives in western Iowa with his family. You can find him online at http://www.seandoolittle.com.
