Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Device Free Weekend
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Device Free Weekend

by Sean Doolittle

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 19, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 19, 2023

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538706626

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

Seven friends, one eccentric billionaire, an all-expenses paid reunion on a private island with one catch: no phones, tablets or laptops allowed. It’ll be a weekend to remember–for those who make it out alive.

Ryan Cloverhill, founder and CEO of the world’s most popular social media platform, invites his six best friends from college to his home on his private island near Puget Sound. For Stephen, Emma, Perry, Will, Beau, and Lainie, day one is just what the doctor ordered: amazing food, many drinks, lots of laughter, and a sunset cruise around the island aboard their host’s custom Van Dutch 55. 

Day Two, however, takes a bewildering turn when the six hungover guests wake up to find that their host has disappeared, along with all connection to the mainland. A touchscreen tablet awaits them, blatantly defying the rules of the weekend with its challenge: Unlock Me! The passcode to the tablet is hidden somewhere in the group’s shared history. But what seems at first like just another silly game turns deadly serious when the group discovers what unlocking the tablet might mean. Is it the key to their futures . . .or a Pandora’s box?
 
Only one thing is clear: their old friend Ryan has something unthinkable planned. Now it’s up to the six of them to stop him. And when this weekend is over, the world will never be the same.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Spectacular. Ominous from page one, tense all the way through, explosive at the end, Device Free Weekend does everything a great thriller should—and a lot more, too. It makes us think about how we live now, and the extra dangers we have created for ourselves."—Lee Child, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Jack Reacher series
“Device Free Weekend is aptly titled. Once I met this rich cast of characters—college friends mysteriously reunited on a rich tech mogul’s private island—I immediately wanted to avoid all distractions and lose myself in this smart, propulsive thriller. Sean Doolittle continues to be one of the most clever and creative crime writers working today.”—Alafair Burke, New York Times bestselling author of Find Me

"If Patricia Highsmith and Nelson DeMille and Alex Michaelides somehow united for a three-way collaboration, Device Free Weekend might be the explosive result. A breathtakingly clever, twist-filled thriller that feels exactly right for a weekend getaway. Sean Doolittle always writes the coolest characters. If it wasn’t so dangerous, I’d want to spend time on a private island with these people!"

Blake Crouch, bestselling author of Dark Matter and Upgrade
"Brutally clever and action-packed, Device Free Weekend is also a wry, warped tale of the tech-heavy world we live in. And it's truly impossible to put down. Pick this one up and you'll wind up spending a weekend without devices ... or sleep."—Alison Gaylin, bestselling, Edgar Award-winning author of The Collective
"Dramatic, deadly, and occasionally funny . . . a creatively madcap adventure. Fans of TV’s The White Lotus will find a lot to like."—Publishers Weekly
“Imagine a gritty, hyper-realistic version of The Glass Onion chock full of philosophical inquiries about the consequences of social media, and you’re getting close to what Sean Doolittle has pulled off in his latest novel, Device Free Weekend. Part techno thriller, part love letter to the 90s—Device Free Weekend is the book we’ve all been waiting for.”
 —Eli Cranor, author of Don’t Know Tough and Ozark Dogs
PRAISE FOR SAFER
"Safer is a high-octane, rip-roaring page-turner. I read it in one sitting—and loved every minute."—Harlan Coben
“As long as there are writers like Sean Doolittle out there, American crime fiction has got a sterling future ahead of it.”—Dennis Lehane
PRAISE FOR SEAN DOOLITTLE
“A cult writer for the masses–hip, smart and so mordantly funny. Get on the bandwagon now.”—Laura Lippman
"Sean Doolittle is a young writer with serious chops."—George Pelecanos
"A wonderful discovery."—Michael Connelly
"One of the best crime novelists working."—Owen King
Read More Read Less