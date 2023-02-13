Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Ryan Cloverhill, founder and CEO of the world’s most popular social media platform, invites his six best friends from college to his home on his private island near Puget Sound. For Stephen, Emma, Perry, Will, Beau, and Lainie, day one is just what the doctor ordered: amazing food, many drinks, lots of laughter, and a sunset cruise around the island aboard their host’s custom Van Dutch 55.
Day Two, however, takes a bewildering turn when the six hungover guests wake up to find that their host has disappeared, along with all connection to the mainland. A touchscreen tablet awaits them, blatantly defying the rules of the weekend with its challenge: Unlock Me! The passcode to the tablet is hidden somewhere in the group’s shared history. But what seems at first like just another silly game turns deadly serious when the group discovers what unlocking the tablet might mean. Is it the key to their futures . . .or a Pandora’s box?
Only one thing is clear: their old friend Ryan has something unthinkable planned. Now it’s up to the six of them to stop him. And when this weekend is over, the world will never be the same.
"If Patricia Highsmith and Nelson DeMille and Alex Michaelides somehow united for a three-way collaboration, Device Free Weekend might be the explosive result. A breathtakingly clever, twist-filled thriller that feels exactly right for a weekend getaway. Sean Doolittle always writes the coolest characters. If it wasn’t so dangerous, I’d want to spend time on a private island with these people!"—Blake Crouch, bestselling author of Dark Matter and Upgrade
—Eli Cranor, author of Don’t Know Tough and Ozark Dogs
"Safer is a high-octane, rip-roaring page-turner. I read it in one sitting—and loved every minute."—Harlan Coben
“A cult writer for the masses–hip, smart and so mordantly funny. Get on the bandwagon now.”—Laura Lippman