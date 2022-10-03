Seaerra Miller

Seaerra Miller grew up in a small town in Wyoming where she spent her days picking dandelions and watching old westerns from her grandma’s small movie collection. In 2015 she moved to Portland, Oregon to study art at the Pacific Northwest College of art and Design. Since graduating in the spring of 2017 she has worked for several publications and organizations such as Cricket Media, Apartment Therapy, Oni Press and Snap Chat. She is also working with Flying Eye Books to create her own comics series, as well as illustrate Hilda companion novels to the Netflix series. Her work is whimsical with bold color pallets and unique characters. Her work is often narrative and aimed towards kids.