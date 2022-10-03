Out There (A Graphic Novel)

Description

A touching, out-of-this-world graphic novel about a daughter, her father, and the aliens that may or may not be speaking to him.



Julia didn’t always believe in aliens.



It was her father who convinced her otherwise. You see—Julia’s dad believes he was abducted by aliens. And ever since then, he’s been obsessed with the extraterrestrial beings living out there.



So when a festival commemorating the 75th anniversary of the infamous UFO crash in New Mexico rolls around, Julia turns down a dream vacation to Hawaii with her best friend, Sara, to join her dad for a weekend trip to Roswell, where he expects the aliens to make contact.



But amid the alien-themed goofiness of the festival, Julia finds she isn’t sure whether her father really did get abducted. His memories of alien interference are starting to sound increasingly shaky, and with them, her faith in him. Will this weekend bring the two closer together or only drive them apart?



A heartfelt story of family, loyalty, and the lengths we go to support those we love.