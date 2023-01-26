Scott Mowbray

Ann Taylor Pittman is a long-time food writer, food editor, and recipe developer who has won two James Beard Foundation Awards: one for the feature article “Mississippi Chinese Lady Goes Home to Korea” and one with Scott Mowbray, for writing The New Way to Cook Light cookbook. At Cooking Light magazine for 20 years, she rose to oversee all food content as well as the operation of the Test Kitchen, developing thousands of gold-standard healthy recipes for print, web, and video. Scott Mowbray has been a national magazine editor, columnist, book author and editorial strategist. He’s the only person to have been editor of both Eating Well and Cooking Light magazines. He has won highest awards from both the American Society of Magazine Editors and the James Beard Foundation.