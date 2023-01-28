George Lange has been taking photographs all his life. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, he began his career working for Annie Leibovitz and Duane Michals, and went on to shoot for many major magazines, national newspapers, entertainment studios, and corporations. Today he is best known for his commercial still and motion work.

Canadian-born Scott Mowbray has a journalism degree from Langara college in Vancouver and came to the US in the early 1990s to pursue a national editorial career. Since then he has been a national magazine editor, columnist, book author and editorial strategist. He’s the only person to have been Editor of both Eating Well and Cooking Light magazines. He has won highest awards from both the American Society of Magazine Editors and the James Beard Foundation.