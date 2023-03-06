Schuyler Bailar

Schuyler Bailar (he/him) is the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men’s team. By 15, he was one of the nation’s top-20 15-year-old breast-strokers. By 17, he set a national age-group record. In college, he swam for Harvard University, on Harvard’s winningest team in 50 years. Schuyler’s difficult choice—to transition while potentially giving up the prospect of being an NCAA champion—was historic. His story has appeared everywhere from 60 Minutes to The Ellen Show to The Washington Post. Schuyler’s tireless advocacy has earned him numerous honors including LGBTQ Nation’s Instagram Advocate for 2020 and the Harvard Director’s Award. In addition to being one of the top social media LGBTQ educators and advocates, Schuyler is a leading DEI speaker and advisor with clients that include the NCAA, USA Swimming, Capital One, Microsoft, and hundreds of other organizations, colleges, and schools. Schuyler also continues his academic pursuits in the Evolutionary Psychology Lab and the Valera Clinical Psychology Lab at Harvard. In 2021, Schuyler released his first middle-grade novel, Obie Is Man Enough. He lives in New York, NY.