Sam Heughan

Sam Heughan is a Scottish actor and producer best known for his role as Jamie Fraser on the hit Outlander TV series. He is also the coauthor, with Outlander costar Graham McTavish, of the #1 New York Times bestseller Clanlands. His career in theater, television, and film spans nearly two decades, and in 2019 he was bestowed an honorary doctorate by the University of Glasgow and the University of Stirling for his charitable endeavors and artistic success.