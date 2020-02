S. S. Taylor

is the Agatha Award-nominated author of the Sweeney St. George mystery series, which follows the exploits of an art historian who specializes in funereal imagery. She teaches writing at the Center for Cartoon Studies, and is co-founder of the Writer’s Center, a teaching space and drop-in workshop open to the public in White River Junction, Vermont. Amelia Earhart: This Broad Ocean is the first graphic novel she has written. She lives in North Hartland, Vermont with her husband and two sons. Visit her website at http://www.SarahStewartTaylor.com