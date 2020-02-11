Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
S. S. Taylor
Sarah Stewart Taylor is the Agatha Award-nominated author of the Sweeney St. George mystery series, which follows the exploits of an art historian who specializes in funereal imagery. She teaches writing at the Center for Cartoon Studies, and is co-founder of the Writer’s Center, a teaching space and drop-in workshop open to the public in White River Junction, Vermont. Amelia Earhart: This Broad Ocean is the first graphic novel she has written. She lives in North Hartland, Vermont with her husband and two sons. Visit her website at http://www.SarahStewartTaylor.com.
Ben Towle is an Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist and comics educator. Some of his other books include Oyster War, Midnight Sun, and Farewell, Georgia. Ben lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Learn more at benzilla.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use