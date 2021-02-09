Ryan Busse

Ryan Busse was born near the Kansas homestead of his great-great grandfather. He grew up using guns and working on the family ranch where his father taught him how to hunt and shoot. In 1995, Busse began a career in the shooting sports industry for the next 25 years served as Vice President of Sales at Kimber, one of the largest and most influential firearms companies in the country. Busse directed the annual sales of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of high-quality guns and was nominated several times by industry colleagues for the prestigious Shooting Industry Person of The Year Award-the same award presented to Charlton Heston, Bill Ruger, NRA chief Wayne LaPierre. For much of his life Busse has also been an outspoken advocate for the environment and has served in many leadership roles for conservation organizations. He remains a proud outdoorsman, gun owner and amateur chef and he lives with his family in Northwestern Montana.