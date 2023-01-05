Rozella Kennedy has dedicated her work and life to uplifting issues of culture, belonging, authentic allyship, and intercultural celebration and solidarity. She is the creator of the Brave Sis Project and the Director of Impact and Equity for the global consulting firm Camber Collective. A native New Yorker, she now lives on the West Coast with her husband and their Caribbean Potcake dog, Pippa.

Joelle Avelino is an Angolan and Congolese illustrator. She has illustrated several titles including Hey You!, a 2022 British Book Awards winner. Her animation project with the Malala Fund was featured as one of Design Week's favorite International Women's Day projects of 2020.