Roxanna Green has been a practicing home health-care nurse, now serving as CEO of the Christina-Taylor Green Foundation. Her husband, John, is National Crosschecker in the scouting department of the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have a son, Dallas, 12, and their daughter, Christina-Taylor, would have been 10 on the tenth anniversary of 9/11.



Jerry B. Jenkins is a New York Times best- selling novelist (Left Behind Series) and biographer (Billy Graham, Hank Aaron, Walter Payton, Orel Hershiser, Nolan Ryan, Joe Gibbs and many more), with over 70 million books sold. His writing has appeared in Time, Reader’s Digest, Parade, Guideposts, and he has been featured on the cover of Newsweek.