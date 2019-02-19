Roxanna Green
Roxanna Green has been a practicing home health-care nurse, now serving as CEO of the Christina-Taylor Green Foundation. Her husband, John, is National Crosschecker in the scouting department of the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have a son, Dallas, 12, and their daughter, Christina-Taylor, would have been 10 on the tenth anniversary of 9/11.
Jerry B. Jenkins is a New York Times best- selling novelist (Left Behind Series) and biographer (Billy Graham, Hank Aaron, Walter Payton, Orel Hershiser, Nolan Ryan, Joe Gibbs and many more), with over 70 million books sold. His writing has appeared in Time, Reader’s Digest, Parade, Guideposts, and he has been featured on the cover of Newsweek.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
As Good as She Imagined
Christina-Taylor Green was beautiful, precocious and popular, a member of her elementary school's student council and the only girl on her Little League team. Born…