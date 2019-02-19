Jerry Jenkins
Jerry B. Jenkins‘ books have sold more than seventy million copies. Twenty-one of his titles have reached the New York Times, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists. The phenomenally bestselling Left Behind series inspired a movie starring Nicolas Cage. Jenkins has been featured on the cover of Newsweek and his writing has appeared in Time, Reader’s Digest, Guideposts, and dozens of other periodicals. Jenkins owns the Jerry Jenkins Writers Guild coaching thousands of aspiring writers in both fiction and nonfiction. He and his wife, Dianna, have three grown sons and live in Colorado. (www.JerryJenkins.com).Read More
By the Author
Empire's End
Jerry Jenkins' surprising new novel is filled with adventure, drama, historic people and places, and even romance. Empire's End tells of a man who single-handedly…
As Good as She Imagined
Christina-Taylor Green was beautiful, precocious and popular, a member of her elementary school's student council and the only girl on her Little League team. Born…