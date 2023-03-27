Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Ron Stallworth
Ron Stallworth is a law enforcement veteran and the first black detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department. He has worked undercover narcotics, vice, criminal intelligence, and organized crime beats in four states. He is the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, Black Klansman.Read More
