Ron Bates
Ron Bates is a novelist and humor columnist who writes about secret laboratories, monsters, bullies, robots, cafeteria food, and other perils of middle school. A former newspaper reporter, he is the author of How to Make Friends and Monsters, How to Survive Middle School and Monster Bots, the comic book series Brawn, and numerous poems and plays for kids who like to laugh. He lives in Texas.Read More
By the Author
Cuphead: Middle Grade Novel #1
The Cuphead characters are jumping off the screen and onto the page in this new middle-grade fiction series. Cuphead is an award-winning, visually stunning game…
The Unflushables
James Patterson presents: The Titans of the Toilet! The Wonders from Down Under! Nitro City's very own sewer superheroes: The Plumbers! Super Mario Bros meets…