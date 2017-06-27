Robert Johansen, Ph.D., is director of the New Technologies Program at the Institute for the Future. A social scientist with more than twenty years of experience at the intersection of information technologies and human issues, he leads an ongoing project to explore opportunities for fishnet organizations. He is also a research affiliate in the Center for Information Systems Research and the Center for Coordination Sciences at M.I.T.



Rob Swigart, Ph.D., is a research affiliate at the Institute for the Future, He is the author of eight novels, including Portal, the world's first interactive novel, and a new Internet fiction project simulating the collapse of Mayan civilization, The authors' clients have included Wells Fargo, Texaco, EDS, Silicon Graphics, and many other companies.