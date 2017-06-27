Upsizing The Individual In The Downsized Corporation

Upsizing the Individual in the Downsized Organization tells managers not only how to survive today's business turbulence, but how to structure companies large and small for a global, wired environment. As technology creates a world in which work must be done anytime and anyplace, a company's competitive edge will be how it interconnects its people. Johansen and Swigart explain their model of a flexible “fishnet organization: to help managers meet this daunting challenge.