Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Upsizing The Individual In The Downsized Corporation
Managing In The Wake Of Reengineering, Globalization, And Overwhelming Technological Change
Upsizing the Individual in the Downsized Organization tells managers not only how to survive today's business turbulence, but how to structure companies large and small for a global, wired environment. As technology creates a world in which work must be done anytime and anyplace, a company's competitive edge will be how it interconnects its people. Johansen and Swigart explain their model of a flexible “fishnet organization: to help managers meet this daunting challenge.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use