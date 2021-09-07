Robert Baer
Robert Baer, one of the most accomplished officers in CIA history, is a bestselling author and intelligence analyst for CNN. Over several decades, he served everywhere from Iraq to New Delhi and was awarded the Career Intelligence Medal for his efforts. Baer is the author of four New York Times bestsellers, including his first book, See No Evil, the basis for the Academy Award-winning film Syriana. He is considered one of the world's foremost authorities on the Middle East and frequently appears on all major news outlets. Baer has contributed to TIME, Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.Read More
By the Author
The Fourth Man
The never-before-told story of the thrilling hunt for a KGB spy in the top ranks of the CIA and the fight to bring him down, from New…