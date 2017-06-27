Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rita Kramer
Rita Kramer, author of In Defense of the Family and At a Tender Age, has written extensively for The New York Times and other publications on family and social issues.
By the Author
Maria Montessori
Maria Montessori (1870–1952) brought about a revolution in the classroom. She developed a method of teaching small children and inspired a movement that carried that…