Maria Montessori

Maria Montessori

A Biography

by

Maria Montessori (1870–1952) brought about a revolution in the classroom. She developed a method of teaching small children and inspired a movement that carried that method into every corner of the world. In her rich and forthright biography, Rita Kramer brings this powerful woman to life, illuminating not only her lasting contributions to child development and social reform, but also the controversies surrounding her training methods and private life.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Educators

On Sale: January 22nd 1988

Price: $23.99 / $29.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 418

ISBN-13: 9780201092271

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

