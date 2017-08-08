Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rebecca St. James

Australian born Rebecca St. James is a Grammy Award winner and a multiple Dove Award recipient, with international success that has driven her record sales into the millions. In January 2008, she was named Favorite Female Artist in Contemporary Christian Music by readers of CCM Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. Rebecca also won Best Female Artist of 2007 from Christianitytoday.com-her fifth consecutive year to be given this honor. She’s been involved in several film productions and voiced the character of Hope the Angel in VeggieTales’ bestselling DVD production The Easter Carol. You can read more about Rebecca on her official Web site: http://www.rsjames.com or on her Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/RSJames.
