Rebecca St. James
By the Author
What Is He Thinking??
In WHAT IS HE THINKING??, Rebecca interviews a range of men from high-profile types to the guys next door, men that every woman can relate…
Loved
Young men and women who have fallen away and then rediscovered the love of Christ speak of God's forgiveness and healing abilities in these stories…
Sister Freaks
Bestselling author and award-winning singer Rebecca St. James brings together a group of inspirational true stories about young women who gave their all for Jesus.
Pure
Rebecca St. James's messages of abstinence and modesty reflect her passionate love for Jesus and her commitment to living for Him. Rebecca does more than…