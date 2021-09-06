Ran Abramitzky is professor of economics and the Senior Associate Dean for the Social Sciences at Stanford University, a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and a former co-editor of Explorations in Economic History, one of economic history’s top journals. His prize-winning book, The Mystery of the Kibbutz examines how examine how egalitarian communities survived and the conditions under which we can create a more equal society.

Leah Boustan is professor of economics at Princeton University and co-director of the Development of the American Economy Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. She is co-editor of the Journal of Urban Economics and a fellow at the Brookings Institution. Her prize-winning scholarly book, Competition in the Promised Land, examines the effect of the Great Black Migration from the rural South during and after World War II. She has written for TheNew York Times, The Conversation, The American Prospect, and Slate..

Leah’s twitter handle: @leah_boustan. Leah currently has 28,000 followers and is actively engaged in Econtwitter and immigration twitter.