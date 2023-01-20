Prachi Gupta is a journalist in New York. She was a senior reporter at Jezebel and co-host of Jezebel's politics podcast, Big Time Dicks. Prior to that, she covered the 2016 election for Cosmopolitan.com, where she interviewed figures like Hillary Clinton, Ivanka Trump, and Michelle Obama, and reported on the refugee crisis in the Middle East. Her work has appeared in IndieWire and Salon.com, and she has offered commentary on NPR, CNBC, and Channel 4’s documentary on Ivanka Trump.