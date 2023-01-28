This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 26, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

“We are going to rock the world.” —Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez



Born in the Bronx and raised in the suburbs of Westchester County, New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez witnessed firsthand how a person’s zip code can shape their destiny. That early exposure to income inequality fueled a passion for change that, in turn, led her to take on—and defeat—a ten-term incumbent to become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Now a target for the right, she is an inspiration to millions of millennial voters, women of color, and progressives.



A celebratory biography that tells the blow-by-blow account of AOC’s extraordinary rise from bartender to political rock star, AOC is a compelling look at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: who she is, what she stands for, and the movement that she’s energized.