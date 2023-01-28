Free shipping on orders $35+

AOC
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

AOC

Fighter, Phenom, Changemaker

by Prachi Gupta

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 26, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Nov 26, 2019

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523510986

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Political

Description

“We are going to rock the world.” —Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
 
Born in the Bronx and raised in the suburbs of Westchester County, New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez witnessed firsthand how a person’s zip code can shape their destiny. That early exposure to income inequality fueled a passion for change that, in turn, led her to take on—and defeat—a ten-term incumbent to become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Now a target for the right, she is an inspiration to millions of millennial voters, women of color, and progressives.
 
A celebratory biography that tells the blow-by-blow account of AOC’s extraordinary rise from bartender to political rock star, AOC is a compelling look at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: who she is, what she stands for, and the movement that she’s energized.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Through the unique lens of a sister of color, Prachi Gupta tells the story of the phenomenal rise of an unlikely symbol of hope.” —Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of MuslimGirl.com

“Supplemented by photos and pull quotes, Gupta’s reporting is as sharp and galvanizing as her subject. A beautiful tribute to a contemporary firebrand.” —Booklist

“Prachi is an incredibly talented writer, and her book on AOC is excellent.” —Hitha Palepu, founder of Hitha on the Go, CEO of Rho Pharmaceuticals, and author of How to Pack: Travel Smart for Any Trip and 5 Smart Reads newsletter
Read More Read Less