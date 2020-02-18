Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton is among the most celebrated guitarist in rock history. His 1976 album, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time. At 18, he co-founded one of the first supergroups, Humble Pie. He collaborated with such legendary artists as George Harrison, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Ringo Starr, among many others. In 2007 he won the Grammy Award for “Best Pop Instrumental Album” for Fingerprints, and in 2014 he was inducted into the Musicians’ Hall of Fame. Frampton has toured with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band, and many others. Frampton has voiced himself in The Simpsons and Family Guy and appeared on The Colbert Report and Madam Secretary.