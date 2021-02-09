A revelatory memoir by rock icon and legendary guitarist Peter Frampton.
Do You Feel Like I Do? is the incredible story of Peter Frampton’s positively resilient life and career told in his own words for the first time. His monu-mental album Frampton Comes Alive! spawned three top-twenty singles and sold eight million copies the year it was released (more than seventeen million to date), and it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in January 2020.
Frampton was on a path to stardom from an early age, first as the lead singer and guitarist of the Herd and then as cofounder — along with Steve Marriott — of one of the first supergroups, Humble Pie. Frampton was part of a tight-knit collective of British ’60s musicians with close ties to the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, and the Who. This led to Frampton playing on George Harrison’s solo debut, All Things Must Pass, as well as to Ringo Starr and Billy Preston appearing on Frampton’s own solo debut. By age twenty-two, Frampton was touring incessantly and finding new sounds with the talk box, which would become his signature guitar effect.
Frampton remembers his enduring friendship with David Bowie. Growing up as schoolmates, crossing paths throughout their careers, and playing together on the Glass Spider Tour, the two developed an unshakable bond. Frampton also shares fascinating stories of his collaborative work with Harry Nilsson, Stevie Wonder, B. B. King, and members of Pearl Jam. He reveals both the blessing and curse of Frampton Comes Alive!, opening up about becoming the cover boy he never wanted to be, his overcoming sub-stance abuse, and how he has continued to play and pour his heart into his music despite an inflammatory muscle disease and his retirement from the road.
Peppered throughout his narrative is the story of his favorite guitar, the Phenix, which he thought he’d lost in a fiery plane crash in 1980. But in 2011, it mysteriously showed up again — saved from the wreckage. Frampton tells of that unlikely reunion here in full for the first time, and why the miraculous reappearance is emblematic of his life and career as a quintessential artist.
"Peter Frampton lets loose with a killer solo memoir....Do You Feel Like I Do? is as much fun as hearing a talking box guitar solo for the first time."—Den of Geek
"Frampton's renowned gift for songwriting translates to storytelling, and his vivid, conversational style lends this memoir the intimacy of a coffee shop chat -- just you, Peter Frampton, and the pressing question: 'Do you feel like I do?'"—Nashville Scene
"Many fascinating tidbits and tales."
—Magzter
"[A] bracing new memoir."
—The Guardian
"Frampton's optimistic attitude comes through..., making it a case study in what happens when dogged determination is paired with immense talent."
—American Songwriter
"It's a fascinating read that takes you at a steady clip from Frampton's childhood memories through his days as a teen prodigy to the moment he first realized being cute could be the bane of his existence, meeting Jimi Hendrix, forming Humble Pie, cutting Frampton Comes Alive!, and every high and low along the way to his farewell tour."—USA Today
"Peter Frampton's chatty, cheerful memoir Do You Feel Like I Do? looks back on his many decades of making music with humor and insight."—Columbus Dispatch
"The memoir isn't so much a window into Frampton's life as it is a wide-open front door and a magnifying glass."—Under the Radar
"[Frampton is] an engaging storyteller....As pop memoirs go, this one could show plenty the way."
—Uncut
"Cleverly framed."
—PopMatters
"[Frampton's] unique voice and style leave you feeling the way you do after one of his guitar solos, as if it's absolutely right and distinctly his. Frampton's self-deprecation and willingness to take responsibility for his choices win readers over....[Do You Feel Like I Do] is full of appealing anecdotes involving the many musical favorites with whom Frampton has played... his determination is inspiring. Frampton provided a soundtrack for a generation; here's the story...Entertaining and rousing, on the stage and now on the page, Frampton Comes Alive."—Library Journal
“[A] pull-no-punches autobiography….Fun stories are plentiful.”—Vintage Guitar