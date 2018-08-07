Peter Duffy

Peter Duffy is an author and journalist based in New York City. He has written three books of historical non-fiction – The Bielski Brothers (HarperCollins, 2003); The Killing of Major Denis Mahon (HarperCollins, 2007); and Double Agent (Scribner, 2014). His journalism has appeared in The New York Times, New York magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Slate, the New Republic, and many other publications.

