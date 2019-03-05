Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Peter Dawson

Peter Dawson is a designer and creative director. He is the co-founder of Grade Design and has worked for a diverse and extensive range of clients including Asprey, the Barbican, the V&A Museum, the British Museum, and a variety of international publishing houses. he specializes in branding, typography, and print and publishing design. He is the co-author of Graphic Design Rules and The Field Guide to Typography.
