Peter Dawson
Peter Dawson is a designer and creative director. He is the co-founder of Grade Design and has worked for a diverse and extensive range of clients including Asprey, the Barbican, the V&A Museum, the British Museum, and a variety of international publishing houses. he specializes in branding, typography, and print and publishing design. He is the co-author of Graphic Design Rules and The Field Guide to Typography.Read More
By the Author
The Essential Type Directory
The most comprehensive, practical, and beautiful directory of type, organized by type category-Serif, San Serif, Display, Script, and Symbols & Dingbats-and covering all styles throughout…