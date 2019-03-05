Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Essential Type Directory
A Sourcebook of Over 1800 Typefaces and Their Histories
The most comprehensive, practical, and beautiful directory of type, organized by type category-Serif, San Serif, Display, Script, and Symbols & Dingbats-and covering all styles throughout history.
The Essential Type Directory is a visual celebration of the craft, innovation, beauty, and purpose of 1,500 designs throughout history, from classic types such as Garamond, Bodoni, and Times to contemporary, including Bliss, Gotham and Meta. This comprehensive guide is organized by type category and subsequently arranged by sub-categories. This allows the reader to make direct comparison with similar typefaces, thus facilitating a deeper understanding of the design and use. In addition, beautifully illustrated special features throughout showcase the work of major figures in the field of type as well as traditional and digital type foundries.
