Paula Faris is an Emmy-Award winning journalist, speaker, best-selling author of Called Out: Why I Traded Two Dream Jobs For A Life Of True Calling and host of the Paula Faris Faith & Calling podcast, where she talks to inspirational people about what they're called to do and who they're called to be.



Paula Faris has spent well over two decades in broadcast television, beginning with TV affiliates in Chicago, Cincinnati and Dayton, cutting her teeth behind the scenes by shooting, editing and producing. Most recently, Paula spent nine years at ABC News where she co-anchored Good Morning America Weekend, co-hosted The View and launched the Journeys Of Faith with Paula Faris. She’s reported on everything from politics, news, and entertainment to sports and faith, interviewing the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Tiger Woods, now-president Joe Biden and Kellyanne Conway.



In 2022, Faris launched CARRY Media™ with the desire to champion, advocate and celebrate working mothers across America. As the founder of CARRY Media™, Faris runs her company from South Carolina while enjoying a quiet life with her husband John and their three children.

