Who Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up?

Description

Inspire children to dream not just about a future career, but also about the type of person they want to become with this empowering picture book from Emmy Award–winning journalist, best-selling author, and mother Paula Faris.



Career Day is coming up, and Lina has no idea what she wants to be when she grows up. A nurse? An engineer? A journalist? There are too many options! But when her parents encourage her to think about the kind of person she wants to be instead of the job she wants to have, she begins to realize that who she grows up to be is more important than what job she ends up doing.



In a world that places so much emphasis on what we do, Paula Faris, mother of three, is passionate about encouraging kids to consider instead who they want to be. In this beautifully illustrated book, Faris presents children with the empowering message that their character matters more than any job title they will ever have. Join Lina on her journey as she discovers that being a good person counts and who you are is more important than what you do.